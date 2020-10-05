Search

Awesome drone photos turn Wells-next-the-Sea into Wells-from-the-Air

PUBLISHED: 13:23 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 05 October 2020

An aerial photo of Wells-next-the-Sea in Norfolk, taken from a drone by Mark Frary. Picture: Mark Frary

Picturesque Wells-next-the-Sea has been transformed into Wells-from-the-Air.

Stunning views of the seaside town have been captured by Mark Frary, who photographed Wells after getting a new drone two months ago.

Mr Frary, 45, said the photos, which show the town, River Glaven, marshes and the beach, were taken from a height of about 120m.

He said: “I really just wanted to show our local people just how lucky we are to have this beautiful place. Of course, tourists are a big boost for our economy too.”

Mr Frary, who lives in Hempton and works on a farm at Swanton Morley, saidhe was “born and bred” in Wells and had always loved the town.

He said 120m was as high as you were allowed to take a drone while keeping within the regulations, and there were also rules about flying over populated areas which drone pilots had to observe.

