Spectacular photos show north Norfolk's glorious sea life at shipwreck
- Credit: Matt Rivett
Eye-catching photos of sea life in Norfolk waters have been captured on a diver's GoPro.
Matt Rivett, from Norwich, often takes a dip at the SS Rosalie wreck in Weybourne as a way to get up close with marine life.
And following his most recent swim on Saturday, July 2, his social media post showcasing his discoveries blew up - with more than 800 people liking and commenting on his finds.
The 38-year-old said: "I couldn't believe the overwhelming reaction I received.
"I love diving because you can see things you wouldn't normally come across."
The Rosalie dive is considered a good option for divers of any grade who would like to take a dip.
The freighter was struck by a torpedo from a German submarine in August, 1915, and it is located about 450m to the west of the car park.
Mr Rivett added: "The wreck is always so full of life every time I go and I swam alongside so many interesting fish, jellyfish, lobsters and crabs."