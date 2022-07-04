News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Spectacular photos show north Norfolk's glorious sea life at shipwreck

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:59 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 2:28 PM July 4, 2022
A jellyfish captured in Rosalie Wreck, Weybourne

A jellyfish captured at the Rosalie Wreck - Credit: Matt Rivett

Eye-catching photos of sea life in Norfolk waters have been captured on a diver's GoPro.

Matt Rivett, from Norwich, often takes a dip at the SS Rosalie wreck in Weybourne as a way to get up close with marine life.

Rosalie Wreck is considered a good option for divers of any grade who would like to take a dip

Rosalie Wreck is considered a good option for divers of any grade who would like to take a dip - Credit: Matt Rivett

And following his most recent swim on Saturday, July 2, his social media post showcasing his discoveries blew up - with more than 800 people liking and commenting on his finds.

Matt Rivett often dives in the summer months

Matt Rivett often dives in the summer months - Credit: Matt Rivett

The 38-year-old said: "I couldn't believe the overwhelming reaction I received.

The seabed in Weybourne

The seabed in Weybourne - Credit: Matt Rivett

"I love diving because you can see things you wouldn't normally come across."

The Rosalie dive is considered a good option for divers of any grade who would like to take a dip.

Fish swimming in Rosalie Wreck, Weybourne

Fish swimming at the Rosalie Wreck, Weybourne - Credit: Matt Rivett

The freighter was struck by a torpedo from a German submarine in August, 1915, and it is located about 450m to the west of the car park.

Mr Rivett added: "The wreck is always so full of life every time I go and I swam alongside so many interesting fish, jellyfish, lobsters and crabs."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon