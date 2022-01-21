Memories of Meat Loaf in Norfolk following the news of his death

Gallery

American rock legend Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74 with his wife by his side.

His death was revealed on the singer and actor's official Facebook page on Friday, January 21.

The statement written by his family said: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World.

"Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

Meat Loaf originally found fame in the 1970s and 80s, starting with You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad in 1978, with Dead Ringer, his best-ever chart success, reaching number five in 1981.

His iconic rock songs, which also included Bat Out Of Hell and I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), sold millions of copies during his career.

In 2005 and again in 2008, the Texan artist visited Norfolk to perform at Blicking Hall, near Aylsham, which attracted thousands of rock fans.

In the run-up Meat Loaf's performance in 2008, an EDP reporter wrote: "Three years ago 9,000 people flocked the National Trust's lakeside stage near Aylsham to watch the booming rocker and balladeer blast out classics.

"Now the 60-year-old legend is set to return on Sunday July 13, completing the line-up of summer gigs at the stately home venue, which is already hosting concerts by Boyzone, Katie Melua and an 11-act 1980s party."

Following the news of his death, Stephen Fry paid tribute to singer Meat Loaf.

The actor said in a tweet: “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf.

“Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.”

Here are photos looking back at Meat Loaf's visit to Norfolk:

