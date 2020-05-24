Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours

PUBLISHED: 13:35 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 24 May 2020

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

New pictures have revealed the extent of damage caused by a barn fire which emergency services spent more than six hours putting out.

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A decision was made to close the A47 in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth’s James Paget University Hospital, at around midday on Saturday, May 23 as thick, black smoke billowed over the dual carriageway after a barn full of wood and plastic burst into flames.

READ MORE: A47 closed as firefighters deal with major blaze

A barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road burt into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick HowesA barn fire next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road burt into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

At least four fire appliances and a water carrier were dispatched to the scene as firefighters from both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue services put out the blaze at a barn next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road.

Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows and doors close as a precaution.

Pictures have revealed the extreme damage caused by the blaze, which destroyed the roof and most walls of the agricultural building.

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With charred bricks and remnants of window frames all that can be seen still standing, the pictures show how large a fire the emergency services had to tackle.

READ MORE: A47 reopens after six-hour fight to put out blaze

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victim punched and stamped on in violent early morning attack

Dale Lennox. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coronavirus in Norfolk: 50 photos that illustrate lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours

The aftermath of the barn fire at Hopton-on-Sea which closed the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Time for an apology’ - what do our MPs make of Cummings’ lockdown journey?

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Dog walker trying to reunite gold wedding ring with owner

Dog-walker Roger Bryce found a wedding ring at Bawdeswell Heath. Picture: Google Maps

How home from home helped 16-year-old Rosie through cancer battle

Lauren and Rosie Williams in Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Rosie had cancer surgery Picture: Supplied
Drive 24