Photos reveal devastation of fire which closed A47 for six hours
PUBLISHED: 13:35 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 24 May 2020
New pictures have revealed the extent of damage caused by a barn fire which emergency services spent more than six hours putting out.
A decision was made to close the A47 in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth’s James Paget University Hospital, at around midday on Saturday, May 23 as thick, black smoke billowed over the dual carriageway after a barn full of wood and plastic burst into flames.
At least four fire appliances and a water carrier were dispatched to the scene as firefighters from both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue services put out the blaze at a barn next to Tolhouse cottage on Lowestoft Road.
Nearby residents were urged to keep their windows and doors close as a precaution.
Pictures have revealed the extreme damage caused by the blaze, which destroyed the roof and most walls of the agricultural building.
With charred bricks and remnants of window frames all that can be seen still standing, the pictures show how large a fire the emergency services had to tackle.
