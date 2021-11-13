Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
EDP reporters
- Credit: Mike Page
Eye-opening before and after photos show how much Norfolk has changed in three decades.
Local photographer Mike Page has taken sky-high shots of the some of the county's landmarks and coastline over the last few decades.
Recently he went out again - and the birds-eye view afforded by his photos shows an urban and rural landscape transformed, and transforming, under the steady, unstoppable advance of time.
Thirty-seven years ago, the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth still existed only on blueprints, while the riverbank itself was being prepared for the construction project that would finish the following year, allowing cars cross the River Yare and linking the borough with Lowestoft.
The town's outer harbour is notable by its absence in a 2001 photo, with the shot showing the waves crashing unobstructed on the beach.
You may also want to watch:
Construction work on the town's outer harbour began six years later and was completed by 2009, with the seascape there now dominated by a pair of breakwaters, 1,400 metres in length and containing 850,000 tonnes of rock.
The photos also show the startling rate at which the cliff line at Happisburgh in particular has fallen away in the past 35 years.
Most Read
- 1 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub
- 2 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
- 3 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
- 4 Norfolk boxer charged with drugs offences
- 5 Revealed: The biggest carbon dioxide polluters in Norfolk
- 6 Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass
- 7 Elveden sex attack good Samaritan tells of 'dreadful shame' in men
- 8 Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny
- 9 'Kind and principled' former councillor dies aged 65
- 10 Dean Smith - underwhelming or underrated?
Houses that once perched precariously on the edge are no longer there, and the aged network of wooden sea walls and groynes has been all but swept away.
The damage can be clearly shown with these photographs of Happisburgh lighthouse, prompting campaigner Malcolm Kerby to call for action.
Mr Kerby, one of the co-founders of the village's Coastal Action Group, said the government should fund a "roll-back" so homes and other structures threatened by erosion could be built further inland.
In Norwich, the changes are as evident. The city's Riverside has been transformed since 1995. The Riverside we know today, packed with restaurants, leisure venues and flats, was still under construction. For much of the 1990s, it was used as a park and ride car park.
In the last 30 years, the area around Postwick has been transformed, with empty fields turned into business parks and roads.
The £21m Postwick Hub was completed in 2016, but attracted criticism over its design and layout.
Today, Chantry Place is a bustling shopping centre at the heart of the city centre.
But in 1996, it was occupied by food giant Nestlé, though the firm closed the factory later that year. It had previously been run by Rowntree Mackintosh and, before that, Caley's.