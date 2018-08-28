Rotary Club to celebrate 5oth anniversary with ‘Capture Swaffham’ photography competition

Swaffham Rotary Club is appealing to photography fans to help celebrate its 50th anniversary, by entering a competition aimed at capturing the life of the town on camera.

Entitled Capture Swaffham, the year-long contest, which was launched at Swaffham Museum, is part of a programme of commemorative events being organised by the club, which held its first meeting in June 1969.

Other highlights will include a tree planting at the town’s community garden on February 2, as well as a charity tea dance, a town trail and a 1960s-themed anniversary dance.

Photographs should reflect the life or history of the town and can feature local events, landmarks or beauty spots, with winners in three age categories announced every three months.

Images can be submitted online or at the museum and anyone wanting to take part can download an entry form at www.swaffhamrotary.org.uk