Pioneering spymaster to feature in exhibition

Stella Rimington, who was the first female director general of MI5. Picture: ANITA CORBIN Archant

A former spymaster who lives in rural west Norfolk is to be part of an exhibition celebrating pioneering women of the 21st century.

Dame Stella Rimington, 83, will be featured in the 100 First Women Portraits display at Palace House in Newmarket.

Dame Stella was director general (DG) of MI5 from 1992 to 1996, the first woman to hold that position and the first DG to be publicly named by the counter-intelligence agency.

After leaving the service she became a bestselling novelist.

The exhibition, which consists of portraits by Anita Corbin, was created last year to mark the centenary of women over 30 getting the vote, paving the way for universal suffrage. Other women featured include explorer Felicity Aston, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, boxer Nicola Adams and singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro.

It will run from February 14 to June 10.

