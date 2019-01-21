Search

Pioneering spymaster to feature in exhibition

21 January, 2019 - 09:33
Stella Rimington, who was the first female director general of MI5. Picture: ANITA CORBIN

Stella Rimington, who was the first female director general of MI5. Picture: ANITA CORBIN

Archant

A former spymaster who lives in rural west Norfolk is to be part of an exhibition celebrating pioneering women of the 21st century.

Dame Stella Rimington, 83, will be featured in the 100 First Women Portraits display at Palace House in Newmarket.

Dame Stella was director general (DG) of MI5 from 1992 to 1996, the first woman to hold that position and the first DG to be publicly named by the counter-intelligence agency.

After leaving the service she became a bestselling novelist.

The exhibition, which consists of portraits by Anita Corbin, was created last year to mark the centenary of women over 30 getting the vote, paving the way for universal suffrage. Other women featured include explorer Felicity Aston, first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, boxer Nicola Adams and singer-songwriter Suzi Quatro.

It will run from February 14 to June 10.

MORE: Former MI5 director Dame Stella Rimington launches new Great War exhibition at Swaffham Museum

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has 'ground to a halt' as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

