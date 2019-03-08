Call for photographers to celebrate county's architecture in competition

Dylan Stokes' winning photograph of Norwich Castle in the 2017 Festival of Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk. Photo: Dylan Stokes Archant

Keen photographers are being encouraged to enter a competition celebrating the county's architecture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Thirkettle's winning shot of the Forum, which was crowned victorious in the 2017 Festival of Architecutre in Norwich and Norfolk. Photo: Martin Thirkettle Martin Thirkettle's winning shot of the Forum, which was crowned victorious in the 2017 Festival of Architecutre in Norwich and Norfolk. Photo: Martin Thirkettle

The sixth biennial Festival of Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk, organised by the Norfolk Association of Architects (NAA), is calling for people to enter its Architectural Photography contest.

The theme for 2019 is reuse, recycle and reinvent, which the organisers say combines environmental sustainability together with the way buildings are adapted and reused.

The winner will receive an afternoon tea for four, combined with a building tour, offered by the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich.

Jerene Irwin, president of the NAA said: "Based on this year's theme of reuse, recycle, reinvent, we will be focusing on how Norwich and Norfolk have reinvented themselves over the years and we are keen to see how the county's photographers respond to this theme.

The Festival of Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk 2017 winner. From left to right, Jerene Irwin, president of the Norfolk Association of Architects, winner Martin Thirkettle and Georgina Postlethwaite, from the Maids Head Hotel. Photo: Norfolk Association of Architects The Festival of Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk 2017 winner. From left to right, Jerene Irwin, president of the Norfolk Association of Architects, winner Martin Thirkettle and Georgina Postlethwaite, from the Maids Head Hotel. Photo: Norfolk Association of Architects

"The focus can be anything but as a starting point could be contemporary buildings that have enhanced their surrounding, restored or beautiful examples of historic buildings, structures or details on buildings that add to their beauty. The more creative the better."

You may also want to watch:

The contest is for amateur photographers and will have two categories, open to all and under 16s.

Photographers can submit up to four images via the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News' picture sharing website iwitness24.co.uk as well as on Twitter, using the hashtag #FANN19, or via email to photo@fann19.org.uk

Dylan Stokes, who won the under 16s category in the Festival of Architecutre in Norwich and Norfolk in 2017. Photo: Norfolk Association of Architects Dylan Stokes, who won the under 16s category in the Festival of Architecutre in Norwich and Norfolk in 2017. Photo: Norfolk Association of Architects

Entrants should add whether they are entering the open or under 16 categories. The maximum image size is 1MB and the deadline for entries is Monday, October 28.

Finalists photographers will be displayed at the FANN19 exhibition at the Forum from October 30 with visitors to the exhibition voting for the winner.

The awards ceremony will be held at 4pm on November 3 at the Forum.

This year's festival includes a Goldsmith Street tour and talk, a chance to look at the award-winning social housing scheme, on October 24, and a guided tour of Wroxham home Blackwater, an award-winning new build on November 2.

For more information, contact Jerene Irwin on info@norfolkarchitects.org.uk