Amazing photograph captured of Milky Way over north Norfolk landmark

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:10 PM July 11, 2022
The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh lighthouse in north Norfolk

The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh Lighthouse in north Norfolk - Credit: Jon Allard Photography

A stunning photograph of the Milky Way has been captured over a north Norfolk landmark. 

The phenomenon was caught on camera by astrophotographer Jon Allard when he visited Happisburgh Lighthouse in the early hours of Saturday, July 9.

Mr Allard, from Clacton, usually photographs the solar system from his home county of Essex and across the border in Suffolk. 

But this time he decided to travel to north Norfolk to get the shot.

The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh Lighthouse in north Norfolk

The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh Lighthouse in north Norfolk - Credit: Jon Allard Photography

The 46-year-old service engineer said: "Happisburgh Lighthouse was on my bucket list of places to visit. 

"It was quite tricky because the nights are still very short at the minute.

"But I waited until about 1.30am, until the moon dropped, and I was able to capture it.

The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh lighthouse in north Norfolk

The Milky Way captured above Happisburgh Lighthouse in north Norfolk - Credit: Jon Allard Photography

"I was really happy with how the photographs came out."

Mr Allard, who also teaches astrophotography workshops, used a technique called stacking to create the final image.


