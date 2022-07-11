Amazing photograph captured of Milky Way over north Norfolk landmark
- Credit: Jon Allard Photography
A stunning photograph of the Milky Way has been captured over a north Norfolk landmark.
The phenomenon was caught on camera by astrophotographer Jon Allard when he visited Happisburgh Lighthouse in the early hours of Saturday, July 9.
Mr Allard, from Clacton, usually photographs the solar system from his home county of Essex and across the border in Suffolk.
But this time he decided to travel to north Norfolk to get the shot.
The 46-year-old service engineer said: "Happisburgh Lighthouse was on my bucket list of places to visit.
"It was quite tricky because the nights are still very short at the minute.
"But I waited until about 1.30am, until the moon dropped, and I was able to capture it.
"I was really happy with how the photographs came out."
Mr Allard, who also teaches astrophotography workshops, used a technique called stacking to create the final image.