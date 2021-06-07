News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The first one I've seen in the wild': Polecat snapped with its prey

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:10 PM June 7, 2021   
Keen photographer Ann Mason snapped this polecat on the Weavers' Way trail, near Aylsham.

A keen Norfolk photographer has told of the moment she snapped her first ever photo of a wild polecat.

Ann Mason was walking on the Weavers' Way trail near Aylsham when she spotted the flick of a tail go into a hedge.

After spotting the carcass of a rabbit on the floor she waited until the polecat came back out of the greenery.

Mrs Mason said: "I had my camera – it goes everywhere with me. She sniffed [the rabbit] up and down, picked it up and just walked away with it. We weren't moving and were stood quite a way away.

"I was so worried she was going to run off and I wasn't going to get a picture, because when she picked it up she looked straight at us."

Seeing the now recovering species in the wild brought back happy childhood memories for Mrs Mason.

She said: "It's the first one I've ever seen in the wild, and I've lived in the country all my life. I had polecats and ferrets as a child many years ago.

"As kids we used to put them on a lead and walk them around the garden. That's how I knew what it was."

• Have you taken photos or videos or rare of exotic wildlife in Norfolk that you'd like to share with us? Email: daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk.

