PHOTO ESSAY: The Attleborough workers keeping the town connected

PUBLISHED: 09:34 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 22 April 2020

Working hard in Attleborough, baker Tim Cobb of the bakery, selling in the shop and doing home deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The streets of Attleborough may be quieter than usual but behind some of those closed doors is an army of workers, busier than ever, keeping businesses going in the present lockdown.

Working hard in Attleborough, Anna Lancaster, company director at AW Myhill and Son, working behind closed doors with telephone and internet sales, installations and free deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, Anna Lancaster, company director at AW Myhill and Son, working behind closed doors with telephone and internet sales, installations and free deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Phone and internet sales, orders and deliveries, installations and services are still carrying on despite the deserted stores. There are also those shops, open to one customer at a time, with queue lines and social distancing the norm, where customers can buy and chat (though not for long), getting their fresh food. The town appears quiet and still, but the swan is paddling hard out of sight. Extra services have appeared, with Rosedale Funeral Home starting up a Grief Chatline on their website, for those struggling with the present crisis, isolation, and maybe family members they cannot visit in hospital. Tony Perkins butchers have teamed up with Tim Cobb at the bakery, and a greengrocers to deliver fresh food. Nuts ‘N’ Bolts have a social distancing system for collections at the rear of their premises and are also delivering. The dustmen are overwhelmed to receive many thank yous, some as pictures painted by children, and want to thank the residents for their support. Nigel Howes of Cranks is a bike mechanic for keyworkers and Attleborough Academy staff are teaching keyworker’s children, and also are making face masks for the NHS. So despite the present lockdown Attleborough is still open for business.

Working hard in Attleborough, McColl's newsagents manager, Phil Uzzell and supervisor Debs Syer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, McColl's newsagents manager, Phil Uzzell and supervisor Debs Syer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, Bradlie Harcourt, delivery driver, and Debbie Southcott, store assistant, at Myhill's Pet and Garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, Bradlie Harcourt, delivery driver, and Debbie Southcott, store assistant, at Myhill's Pet and Garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, Nigel Howes, owner of Cranks, carrying out repairs, selling new bikes, and is the bike mechanic for keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, Nigel Howes, owner of Cranks, carrying out repairs, selling new bikes, and is the bike mechanic for keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, Mike Hall, funeral administrator at Rosedale Funeral Home. Rosedale's website is also running a Grief Chatline, for those in isolation needing to talk to someone, especially when they are unable to visit family members in hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, Mike Hall, funeral administrator at Rosedale Funeral Home. Rosedale's website is also running a Grief Chatline, for those in isolation needing to talk to someone, especially when they are unable to visit family members in hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, manager Karl Coan, left, and Matt Briggs, busy fitting tyres and repairing punctures for keyworkers and those who need their cars, at Breckland Tyre Services. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, manager Karl Coan, left, and Matt Briggs, busy fitting tyres and repairing punctures for keyworkers and those who need their cars, at Breckland Tyre Services. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, director Richard Taylor with his mum, administrator Linda Gooding, and his sister, Sam Gooding, with Jess the dog, and Rosie the cat, at Taylors Pet Foods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, director Richard Taylor with his mum, administrator Linda Gooding, and his sister, Sam Gooding, with Jess the dog, and Rosie the cat, at Taylors Pet Foods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard at Attleborough Academy, head of drama, Sian Jones, right, with keyworker's children, from left, Alicia Lightowler, 12, her brother Luke, 14, and Lillia Davey, 12, (front), who have been painting rainbows for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge. With them are, Mike Kent, second left, product design teacher who is making face masks for the NHS, and executive principal, Neil McShane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard at Attleborough Academy, head of drama, Sian Jones, right, with keyworker's children, from left, Alicia Lightowler, 12, her brother Luke, 14, and Lillia Davey, 12, (front), who have been painting rainbows for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge. With them are, Mike Kent, second left, product design teacher who is making face masks for the NHS, and executive principal, Neil McShane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough butcher Tony Perkins, selling in the shop and also doing home deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough butcher Tony Perkins, selling in the shop and also doing home deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough refuse collectors, from left, Andrew Messenger, Steven Moss, Simon Podd, and Edward Patrick, who want to thank the residents in the town for their support and all the thank you pictures given to them by the children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. <dustmen>Working hard in Attleborough refuse collectors, from left, Andrew Messenger, Steven Moss, Simon Podd, and Edward Patrick, who want to thank the residents in the town for their support and all the thank you pictures given to them by the children. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Working hard in Attleborough, the team at Nuts 'N' Bolts who are working behind closed doors with phone and internet sales, and also doing home deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, the team at Nuts 'N' Bolts who are working behind closed doors with phone and internet sales, and also doing home deliveries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, Lloyds Pharmacy manager, Ian Argo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, Lloyds Pharmacy manager, Ian Argo. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Working hard in Attleborough, supervisor Rachel Harvey, left, and Post Office senior clerk, Tracey Norman, at the One Stop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorking hard in Attleborough, supervisor Rachel Harvey, left, and Post Office senior clerk, Tracey Norman, at the One Stop. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

