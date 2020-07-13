Photo competition launched to celebrate Norfolk Day 2020

Last years winners of the photo competition, ’Under 5s Out and About’. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation Archant

A Norfolk charity has launched a photo competition to celebrate other local charities and groups going above and beyond.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To celebrate this year’s Norfolk Day, Norfolk Community Foundation is inviting charities and voluntary groups in Norfolk to send in their photos capturing community projects in their area, including during lockdown.

The winning entry will receive a £500 cash prize, with a second prize of £300 and a third place of £200 to support the work of their organisations.

Claire Cullens, CEO of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “These organisations work tirelessly to make Norfolk a better place for everyone, whether this is by tackling isolation, providing support to vulnerable families and individuals or supporting local organisations tackling poor mental health.

You may also want to watch:

“The support they have provided during this crisis has been outstanding and we want to highlight and thank all those charities and groups that were there when it counted.”

Organisations are invited to submit digital images to Norfolk Community Foundation by email to shinebrighter@norfolkfoundation.com by Friday, July 17.

Photos must contain people, be taken in Norfolk and be in a digital format (300 dpi or greater). All entrants must also live in the county.

The winning images will be announced to celebrate Norfolk Day on Monday, July 27.

Further information, including competition terms and conditions, can be found on Norfolk Community Foundation’s website at www.norfolkfoundation.com.