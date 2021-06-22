News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Why your phone might warn you of a 'terror attack' today

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:46 AM June 22, 2021   
File photo dated 27/12/10 of the logo of social networking website Twitter as police forces are amon

Mobile phones across the UK may emit an emergency siren on Tuesday afternoon. - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk may emit an emergency siren on their mobile phones on Tuesday, as the government tests its new system for major life-threatening events.

Several networks across the UK will today test the Emergency Alert system the government is bringing in.

Expected to launch this summer, the new alerts are being brought in to warn people if there is a danger to life nearby.

In the future when the service is live, an emergency alert may be issued for incidents like severe flooding, fires, explosions, public health emergencies and terrorist incidents.

They will only ever be sent by government departments or the emergency services.

You may also want to watch:

On Tuesday, some Android phone users may get an alert between 1pm and 2pm at the system is tested.

Your phone or tablet may read out the alert, vibrate and make a loud siren-like sound – even if it's set on silent.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing
  2. 2 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  3. 3 School apologises for uniform advice wording after sexism claims
  1. 4 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  2. 5 Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast
  3. 6 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  4. 7 WATCH: Heron patiently waits for fish and chips
  5. 8 A47 driver stopped in smashed up Vauxhall and failed drug test
  6. 9 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  7. 10 Driver cut from vehicle after crash on Norwich ring road

It will last for around 10 seconds.

For real alerts, people are told to stop what they are doing and follow the instructions given – but this will not be the case for the test.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Nick and Maxine Fulcher and Peggy and Neville Copeman

Obituary

'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus