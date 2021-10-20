Rescued horse set on fire in suspected arson attack dies
- Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary
Phoenix, the four-month-old foal who suffered horrific burns following a suspected arson attack in August, has died.
The young horse was receiving care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, near Norwich, after he suffered a mix of first, second and third-degree burns following the apparent attack in Kent.
The wounds covered one whole side of his body requiring round-the-clock care from Redwings' vet team.
On Tuesday, October 19, a leading veterinary surgeon from the Netherlands, who specialises in animal wounds and healing, joined the Redwings team to perform skin graft on Phoenix.
He died after not recovering from the general anaesthetic.
In a statement Redwings said: "We cannot begin to describe the devastation that we all feel at the sanctuary, and we know this news will be felt keenly by his many supporters here, and across the world, too."
Phoenix had received a lot of support from the public since he came into the care of Redwings and a wishlist was set up in his name.
