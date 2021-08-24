Horse burned in arson attack on the road to recovery

Published: 4:53 PM August 24, 2021

Vets looking after Phoenix, the horse who was burned in an arson attack say they are hopeful he will make a full recovery after coming in with some of the worst injuries they have ever seen.

Phoenix is currently undergoing intensive care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton near Norwich, after it was thought he was burned in a suspected arson attack in Sevenoaks, Kent on August 3.

Officials at Redwings say that while it will take him a long while to recover due to complications related to growing with the burns, his condition is improving.

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham. - Credit: Redwings

A Redwings spokesperson said: "He is doing quite well, he's continuing to drink well which is really great to see and he's pretty alert which is fantastic.

"He's very affectionate and is very much enjoying the attention from his carers and Mildred, who we will hope in time will become is foster mum.

"It's really hard to say how he's going to progress unfortunately because we've never had a horse come in with the extent of injuries that he has.

"Some of our vets of 20 or 30 years have said they've never seen an animal in a condition like this, so they're working round the clock to make sure he is comfortable.

"They're taking his bandages off and replacing them, supplementing his milk and feeding him throughout the day and night.

"It's a pretty big task but he's doing well and we're really pleased with his attitude and character, but it's going to take a very long time because he's very vulnerable and he's in quarantine with anyone going in and out of his pen wearing protective gear."

Sadly, the whereabouts of Phoenix's mother is still unknown, with Kent Police still looking for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

But the sanctuary is treating him as an orphan due to the uncertainty surrounding his mother's condition, with it hoped that surrogate mother Mildred will become his foster mum, to teach him "how to be a horse".

In the meantime Redwings has launched an Amazon wishlist for Phoenix in the hope members of the public may be able to help the charity with things needed to aid his recovery.