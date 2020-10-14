Search

Events company thanked for support during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 09:14 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 14 October 2020

Phoenix Events (East) Ltd have been recognised as one of Love West Norfolk heroes. Picture: Adam Harding

Archant

An events company has received a special thanks for supporting its community during the pandemic.

Phoenix Events (East) Ltd have been recognised as one of Love West Norfolk Heroes, an award launched by West Norfolk council.

The company, which covers East Anglia, has said it is “proud” of the recognition after members of the public nominated them for their efforts and coronavirus safety measures to ensure events could go ahead, including outdoor cinemas, markets and racing events.

Director Adam Harding said: “It is great to be thought of let alone nominated for a heroes award in these times and to be recognised by people for the part we have played.

“We have kept in contact with our core team of 50 as well as our customers, working hard helping them in these tough times, keeping their spirits up and to reassure them that we will be here when they need.”

