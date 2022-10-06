Boiler installer died from 'rare and aggressive' asbestos-related cancer

A former boiler installer, who had likely been exposed to asbestos during the 1970s, died from a rare and aggressive lung cancer, an inquest heard.

Philip Knight, a hazardous waste supervisor at RAF Lakenheath, died aged 67 earlier this year on May 23 after being admitted to hospital following a call to 111.

His wife, Sharon Knight, attended the inquest held at the Coroner’s Court, in Norwich, on Wednesday, October 5. She was joined by Mr Knight’s daughter, Debbie Selmi, and step-daughter, Keeley Munden.

From a number of statements read out, the court heard that Mr Knight, of Manor Road, Hilgay, had started to experience shortness of breath from late 2021.

In March this year, while on holiday in Spain, Mr and Mrs Knight were forced to return home early due to Mr Knight’s health. He attended the A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, on March 20 and would go on to have multiple visits until April 11, when he was admitted to hospital via an ambulance.

He never returned home after this date and was sent to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he later died.

A statement from Ms Munden explained that her step-father had worked alongside his own father for North Hertfordshire County Council installing and repairing boilers. This was confirmed by HM Revenue and Customs who said Mr Knight, who was born in Bedford, worked there from the early 1970s until 1985.

Mr Knight’s symptoms ranged from a long-running “irritating” cough, excess phlegm infused with blood and an unpleasant taste in his mouth.

During a CT scan, a “small shadow” was discovered over his rib prompting consultants at the QEH to believe that it was likely he was suffering from a stage-four lung cancer called sarcomatoid mesothelioma – a rare and aggressive variant of asbestos cancer. It was also found that he had an aortic aneurysm and prostate cancer.

Speaking at the inquest, assistant coroner Christopher Leach said he believed Mr Knight had been “exposed to asbestos fibres” during his career. Giving a short narrative verdict, he concluded the cause of death was asbestos-related lung cancer.