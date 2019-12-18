Why is this man spending every day dressed as an elf?

Delivery elf, Philip Doyle, dressed as an elf every day in December to raise money on his delivery rounds around Norfolk for the Leah Wilby Foundation, pictured in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norfolk delivery driver has been bracing the cold in an unusual costume, but it's all for a good cause.

Philip Doyle, 41, from Caister, has been dressing up everyday in an elf costume for the Leah Wilby Foundation - a charity that supports the families of young people with cancer.

The decision was made after his wife dared him to dress up in the festive costume for a month.

Mr Doyle took on the challenge and has been dressed as an elf everyday since 1 December and will continue to do so until Christmas day.

When asked why an elf and not a different festive costume, he said: "My wife dared me to dress as an elf I'm 6ft 1 so I think she found it funny.

"The charity I'm supporting makes me really think about my kids, I've got tears in my eyes just talking about it."

So far the Norfolk Elf has raised £1175 with a current target of £2500.

Since he started the charity challenge, Mr Doyle has gained a lot of attention and has been attending several community fundraising events around Norfolk.

He said: "The past few weeks have been a blur, I've been doing something everyday.

"I graduated from Elf University at Chapelfield and I've met the mayor and gone on a fancy dress fun run."

Despite the popularity he has gained from the charity challenge, he made it clear it wasn't from self-promotion but rather his wife's colleague who has a personal connection with the charity.

He even appeared on TV but hasn't watched it yet, saying: "I didn't see my boy all day so I was with him when I got a flood of texts about me being on the TV."

Regardless of the challenge of the dare Mr Doyle said he would "definitely do it all over again."

For more information or to donate go to www.virginmoneygiving.com/norfolkelf