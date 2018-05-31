Search

Advanced search

Council sets out plan for ‘phased reopening’ of market

PUBLISHED: 13:28 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 05 June 2020

Swaffham Town Council has announce which businesses will be back at this week's market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Swaffham Town Council has announce which businesses will be back at this week's market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2015

A Norfolk market has set out its road map for how it will gradually add more stalls to its much loved event.

Swaffham Market, which is run by the town council, has been open for essential items such as meat, fruit and vegetables along with plants since May 2. Picture: Swaffham Town CouncilSwaffham Market, which is run by the town council, has been open for essential items such as meat, fruit and vegetables along with plants since May 2. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

Swaffham Market, which is run by Swaffham Town Council, has been open for essential items such as meat, fruit and vegetables along with plants since May 2.

Now, the town council is planning a phased reopening, which will see 10 stalls returning to the market over the next three weeks.

It comes as eased lockdown restrictions mean more businesses will soon be able to open their doors.

Auctioneer and district councillor Fabian Eagle, speaking at a virtual town council meeting of its market, events and tourism committee on June 1, said: “It’s now not just the market that is open, we need to consider the other shops that have now re-opened since restrictions were lifted.

“We have moved the layout, taking into account which way people are going to queue and social distancing while also making sure people have room to walk through the market and browse.”

June 6 will see the return of the burger van, three plant stalls, a watch stall, popcorn stall and ‘the sock man’.

You may also want to watch:

June 13 will see the return of the tool stall and ice cream van while June 20 will welcome back the bric-a-brac stalls.

Mr Eagle said: “We think a phased reopening will mean we can better manage who is coming back.

“We will continue with the one way system and we have now moved all the plant stalls so they surround the war memorial, freeing more space at the main market site and allowing people to move.

“It also means if the plant stalls get too busy and we have to shut them down, it won’t affect the main market.”

In the meeting, deputy town clerk Claire Smith announced the town council had been approached by the Cabinet Office asking them to be involved in a video on its social media page.

The video is being made to reassure the public that open air markets are safe and to show the advantages of them.

Lindsay Beech, one of the town councillors, said: “That is absolutely fantastic, what great news for Swaffham market.”

Mr Eagle said: “Swaffham is the best market in Norfolk and also the safest.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Details of City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United confirmed

Details of City's FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester United have been confirmed. Picture: PA

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant
Drive 24