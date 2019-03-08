Search

Pharmaceutical collector who received British Empire Medal dies

PUBLISHED: 23:45 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:45 28 July 2019

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke

John Newstead was presented with a British Empire Medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson, for services to pharmaceutical heritage. Picture: Jo Clarke

Jo Clarke

A Taverham man in his eighties who was presented with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to pharmaceutical heritage has died following a stroke.

John Newstead, aged 88, of Ringland Road, Taverham, was named in the Queen's New Year's Honours List 2019 for preserving more than 2,500 pharmaceutical items over the past 50 years.

Mr Newstead travelled around the region in the 1960s collecting items from Norfolk pharmacies which were modernising or closing down.

He built a small museum in his garden to display his collection.

In 1984, he donated his collection to the Norfolk Museum's Service and in 1985 his recreated chemist shop was installed at the Bridewell Museum, in Norwich.

Mr Newstead was presented with the BEM (Civil Division) during the morning of Wednesday, April 3, by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson.

Details of Mr Newstead's funeral will follow.

