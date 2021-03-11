New theming, layout and 'crazy ranger' ready for Pettitts reopening

Published: 6:30 AM March 11, 2021

Owner, Michael Abbott, and park manager, Sue McElroy are excited to welcome guests back to Pettitts Animal Adventure park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A wholescale theatre revamp, new bridges wide enough for duck-feeding and a "crazy" roaming entertainer are just some of the developments Pettitts Adventure Park is itching to reveal.

The Reedham-based amusement site, near Great Yarmouth, is scheduled to re-open on April 12 in line with government guidance after a drawn-out closure which made 2020 almost unbearable for owner Michael Abbott.

But the time has allowed for a raft of improvements, with Mr Abbott and site manager Sue McElroy barely able to contain their excitement about welcoming back customers.

He said: "This year we decided to focus on accessibility as well as a bit of a revamp. It was important for us that when we were allowed to open everyone could make it round easily.

Pettitts has focused on making pathways and bridges wider so the whole park is more accessible. Pictured is owner, Michael Abbott on one of the new bridges. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"But children-orientated additions, while on a smaller scale to previous years, are still worth getting excited about."

According to Mr Abbott, the now Temple-themed theatre is looking great, while it's hoped the "crazy ranger" persona of the new entertainer will prove a hit.

He added that the park's mascot, Maxi Mouse, had even received its own makeover, and that existing attractions have been livened up with new life-size animal statues.

Pettitts Animal Adventure park have added new theming throughout. The theatre has gone from an African jungle to Temple theme - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

But for Mr Abbott and his team, the most important element of the refurb is the transition from gravel to tarmac pathways, more signage and the widening of bridges. They're now three metres wide, which means people can watch the animals and feed the ducks passing underneath uninterrupted.

He said: "Since we took over Pettitts in 2017 we've been meaning to complete the park's transition to a fully-accessible one. Now, people with buggies, wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be able to get round easily.

"I know the children won't get as excited about that as the parents and grandparents will, but it's important that we make the place easy to navigate for the families who visit."

Pettitts Animal Adventure park have added new dinosaurs to their dino adventure golf - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Pettits Animal Adventure park have been busy working on increasing the parks attraction throughout the off season - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The April 12 opening date, however, only applies to outdoor attractions. Mr Abbot explained indoor ones would have to wait a further five weeks before they are back up and running.

Nevertheless, he said he was fortunate to be able to open at all on April 12. If not, he added, things could have been "disastrous".

Tickets for the re-opening go live on Friday. You can purchase them on their website.

Owner, Michael Abbott, and park manager, Sue McElroy, on the caterpillar ride at Pettitts Animal Adventure park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



