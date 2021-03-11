New theming, layout and 'crazy ranger' ready for Pettitts reopening
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A wholescale theatre revamp, new bridges wide enough for duck-feeding and a "crazy" roaming entertainer are just some of the developments Pettitts Adventure Park is itching to reveal.
The Reedham-based amusement site, near Great Yarmouth, is scheduled to re-open on April 12 in line with government guidance after a drawn-out closure which made 2020 almost unbearable for owner Michael Abbott.
But the time has allowed for a raft of improvements, with Mr Abbott and site manager Sue McElroy barely able to contain their excitement about welcoming back customers.
He said: "This year we decided to focus on accessibility as well as a bit of a revamp. It was important for us that when we were allowed to open everyone could make it round easily.
"But children-orientated additions, while on a smaller scale to previous years, are still worth getting excited about."
According to Mr Abbott, the now Temple-themed theatre is looking great, while it's hoped the "crazy ranger" persona of the new entertainer will prove a hit.
He added that the park's mascot, Maxi Mouse, had even received its own makeover, and that existing attractions have been livened up with new life-size animal statues.
But for Mr Abbott and his team, the most important element of the refurb is the transition from gravel to tarmac pathways, more signage and the widening of bridges. They're now three metres wide, which means people can watch the animals and feed the ducks passing underneath uninterrupted.
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 3 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 4 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back
- 5 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
- 6 'I'm very lucky': Gambling addict who stole £1m on his new life out of prison
- 7 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
- 8 Police hunt wanted 58-year-old in Norwich
- 9 Vigilant boat firm checking postcodes to weed out 'non-local' customers
- 10 Norfolk's Covid rate 15 times lower than at start of lockdown
He said: "Since we took over Pettitts in 2017 we've been meaning to complete the park's transition to a fully-accessible one. Now, people with buggies, wheelchairs and mobility scooters will be able to get round easily.
"I know the children won't get as excited about that as the parents and grandparents will, but it's important that we make the place easy to navigate for the families who visit."
The April 12 opening date, however, only applies to outdoor attractions. Mr Abbot explained indoor ones would have to wait a further five weeks before they are back up and running.
Nevertheless, he said he was fortunate to be able to open at all on April 12. If not, he added, things could have been "disastrous".
Tickets for the re-opening go live on Friday. You can purchase them on their website.