11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk

Springer spaniels Charlie and Maisie are looking for new homes in Norfolk

Charlie and Maisie, an inseparable and "loving" pair of springer spaniels, are looking for a new home together in Norfolk.

They are among 11 new additions to Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Snetterton.

Could you find space for a new four-legged friend in your home?

Charlie

Breed: English springer spaniel

Age: Eight and over

Sex: Male

"Charlie is a delightful, lovely boy who will also need to be rehomed with his best friend Maisie. He will need a fairly active home, as despite being nine-years-old, he still loves to play and go on interesting walks.

"He knows a few basic commands and has been house trained in the past. Charlie and Maisie are used to being close to their owners, so will probably want to sleep on the bedroom floor.

"Charlie loves to meet people and is a very waggy, happy boy.

"He has an ongoing medical condition which will need ongoing care, we will discuss this in more detail if you are found to be a match but adopters should be prepared for potential medical costs."

Maisie

Breed: English springer spaniel

Age: 11-years-old

Sex: Female

“Maisie is a lovely, gentle older girl and despite her age, she is still full of energy and loves to be out and about with her best friend Charlie.

“They love to be around people and they are friendly with everyone they meet.

“Maisie isn't keen on cats and will definitely chase any that she sees. But she could live with children aged 12 years and older.

“Maisie and Charlie travel well in the car so would be happy to be taken on lots of adventures to new places. She also walks very well on a lead.

"This gorgeous twosome would be great company on days out.”

Missy

Breed: Akita

Age: 6 to 12 Months

Sex: Female

“Missy is a gorgeous girl with lots to offer.

“At six-months-old, she is still very much a puppy and can sometimes forget she is a big bundle of energy.

“She loves people and would happily spend all day being cuddled. Missy knows some basic commands but she would benefit from adopters who will carry on her training.

“Missy loves other dogs and could join a home with another dog. She can be very playful so the other dog in the home would need to be able to keep up with her.

“She would like a garden to play in with her toys and new family. She is a big girl already and still has some growing to do so adopters should be prepared for this and able to manage her strength on lead.”

Akela

Breed: German shepherd dog (GSD / Alsatian)

Age: Two-to-five-years

Sex: Female

“Akela is a beautiful girl who is looking for an active family who will take her on lots of walks so she can use her amazing nose and sniff things out. She would also love an enclosed garden for play and training.

“Akela is a bright girl and would benefit from learning the basics, including house training and some workaround dog socialisation.

“She is a high-energy dog and can be strong on lead so adopters will need to be able to manage this.

“Akela can live with children aged 14 and older who are confident around big, bouncy dogs. She could live with another dog but would not be suitable to live with cats or small furries.”

Elf

Breed: Border collie

Age: Two-to-five-years-old

Sex: Female

“Elf is a sweet girl but she does have a nervous nature.

"She has not experienced much in her little life and will need patient adopters who will take their time getting to know her and not rush her into situations she is not comfortable with.

“Once she knows you, she enjoys being in your company and likes socialising with calm dogs.

“Elf is looking for a quiet home environment in a rural area without many comings and goings. She could live with children aged 14 and older if they are sensible around her and understand her nervous nature.

“Her new family must be willing to meet her as many times as required, including home visits."

Peggy

Breed: Patterdale terrier

Age: Eight and over

Sex: Female

“Peggy is a very sweet older girl who loves to be around people.

“She really enjoys being out and walks very nicely on lead. She loves finding new smells along the way and enjoys exploring interesting places.

“Peggy has been a little reactive in the past but she is quite happy to greet most dogs she encounters when out and about.

“She is happy to travel but will need lifting in and out of the car.

“She is an affectionate little girl and enjoys a gentle fuss, but prefers to find her own sunny spot in which to curl up and have a snooze.”

Pennie

Breed: Bichon Frise

Age: Eight and over

Sex: Female

“Pennie is a delightful older lady who is happy to potter around her garden and enjoys a few short walks a day.

“She walks very nicely on a lead, but very much at her own leisurely pace.

“Pennie is happy to meet other small, calm dogs but isn't keen on larger bouncy dogs and will avoid them if she can.

“She is affectionate and happy to have a fuss but she's also happy to take herself off to her bed for regular snoozes.

“Pennie is friendly with everyone she meets and could live with children aged 14 years and over. She would like to be the only dog in the home but would be happy to walk with other similar sized dogs.”

Rocky

Breed: German shepherd/Alsatian

Age: One-to-two-years

Sex: Male

“Rocky is a sweet boy who will make a great addition to an active family home. He has got lots of love to give and enjoys a cuddle once he knows you.

“He is a clever boy who enjoys learning new things and is looking for adopters keen to carry out some reward-based training.

“Rocky is looking for a home in an area where he can go walks away from busy doggy areas.

“He hasn't had much experience around other dogs so he is a bit unsure around them.

“He can live with children aged 16 and older and could potentially live with a dog-savvy cat. Rocky would love an enclosed garden where he can play with his new family.”

Shadow

Breed: Poodle

Age: Two-to-five-years

Sex: Male

“Shadow is a very handsome boy, looking for an active home where he can enjoy long walks and go out to visit new and interesting places.

“He loves a game of tug-of-war and would like a garden where he can use up some of his boundless energy.

“He's a very friendly chap who is happy to greet everyone he meets, but he can be very bouncy and strong on a lead.

“Shadow could live with children aged 10 or over who have experience of large, bouncy dogs.

“He's friendly with dogs of a similar size and will want to play but he would like to be the only pet in his new home.”

Tinker

Breed: Border

Age: Five-to-seven-years

Sex: Male

“Tinker is a sweet chap looking for a quiet home to call his own.

“He loves to sunbathe and would like an enclosed garden where he can chill out and play with his new family.

“Tinker can be a little unsure around other dogs and would like to be the only pet in the home as well as having no noisy neighbouring dogs.

“Once settled, he would love his new family to help him feel more comfortable around other dogs. Dogs Trust's training team at the centre will provide tips on how best to do this.

“Tinker loves a fuss and would love someone to snuggle up to while watching the TV.”

Toby

Breed: Staffordshire cross (SBT)

Age: Five-to-seven-years

Sex: Male

“Toby is a lovely boy with the most gorgeous smile. He has lots of energy and would love an active home that can take him on lots of adventures.

“At seven-years-old he is still very much a puppy and loves everything and everyone.

“He adores being with people and would like his new family to be around him most of the time.

“Toby can be quite strong on the lead, especially when he wants to sniff and investigate, so potential adopters will need to be able to manage this.

“A home with breed experience of staffies or energetic dogs would be ideal but not essential providing you can offer Toby the love and support he deserves in his new home."

