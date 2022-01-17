10 rescued pets looking for new homes in Norfolk

Can you rehome these pets? - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

The last kitten of a litter and a pair of inseparable rabbits are among the pets looking for loving new homes at a rescue centre in Norfolk.

East Coast Pet Rescue, based in Great Yarmouth, is a small self-funded rescue which helps to rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

A spokesperson from East Coast Pet Rescue said: “Animals taken into our care are looked after in a home environment until they find their forever homes.

“We have lots of animals on our waiting list which need help, so we are hoping to find families to take home pets which are ready to leave.”

Here are 10 pets currently looking for homes:

1. Bing and Crosby, long-haired rabbits

Bing and Crosby the rabbits are up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Bunny brothers, Bing and Crosby, are long-haired rabbits who are in need of an indoor home with plenty of space and lots of enrichment.

“They are neutered and will need to be kept together.”

2. Glory, female cat

Glory the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Glory is a six-year-old cat hoping to find an owner who can give her a quiet and comfortable life.

“She is fairly nervous so would be more suited to an adult-only home.

“Glory previously lived with a dog, so could live alongside one again as long they as they are cat-friendly.”

3. Strawberry and Mint, female rabbits

Mint the rabbit is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Strawberry the rabbit is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Strawberry and Mint are female rabbits who have been bonded for life.

“They have both been spayed and are now ready to find a new home together.

“This pair will require plenty of space and we are happy to help with advice on picking suitable housing.”

4. Blossom, long-haired cat

Blossom the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Blossom is a beautiful long-haired cat who needs a quiet, relaxed and adult-only indoor home – but with no other animals.

“She is very independent, and although she likes to be around you, she doesn't like too much attention or fuss.

“Blossom has always been an indoor cat but she would love some outside space.

“She does have a few individual needs which we can discuss with any potential adopters.”

5. Chopstick, male kitten

Chopstick is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Chopstick a sweet-natured black male kitten.

“He will be ready for rehoming at the end of January once he is nine weeks old.

“His sisters and mum have all been reserved so it is just Chopstick left waiting.”

6. Vixen and Comet, cats

Vixen the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

Comet the cat is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Vixen and Comet are mother and son who looking for a home together.

“They are very shy so are looking for an owner who is kind and patient, and who will give them all the time they need to build their confidence.”

7. Carrot, male rabbit

Carrot the rabbit is up for adoption at East Coast Pet Rescue. - Credit: East Coast Pet Rescue

“Carrot is a young male rabbit who is less than a year old.

“He is very friendly and runs to greet you. He is looking for a home where he will have a neutered female rabbit for company.

“Rabbits are one of the most neglected pets in the UK so it is very important that their new owner is able to provide adequate housing.”

If you are interested in adopting any of these rescue animals, email eastcoastpetrescue2021@gmail.com for an application form.