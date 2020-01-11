Cat with 'big personality' still waiting for home after nine weeks at rescue centre

Dulux, a rescue cat with a 'big personality', needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been with them for more than nine weeks now.

Can you give Dulux a home? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Can you give Dulux a home? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When Dulux came to the charity, she was in a very poorly and neglected state but she recovered very quickly and staff say you wouldn't believe it was the same cat.

She has a big personality, is very friendly and "can also be a bit of a diva at times."

Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA hopes the new year will bring her a new home and her own family.

If you think you can give Dulux the home she needs than please see the ways to get in touch at the end of this article.

Sushi and Orzo need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Sushi and Orzo need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sadly the new year has started with many sick and injured animals being found and so the branch hope to find good homes for the ones who are now fit and healthy.

Risotto and Basmati are guinea pig brothers aged around 15 months old. They have always lived together and are now ready to find a new home.

Zak needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Zak needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Another pair of male guinea pigs in the charity's care is Sushi and Orzo, aged nine months and three months. They will need a large enclosure to call home where they will have plenty of space to enjoy their life.

The adoption fee for a pair of guinea pigs is £20. This goes towards helping other animals at the rescue centre.

Lisa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Lisa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Zak and Lisa are a brother and sister pair who are around four years old. Lisa is the more confident of the pair and Zak is a little more shy around new people. They would be happiest in an adult home.

Tilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tilly and Tiny are currently at the cattery together but it's been noticed that they are very independent and don't choose to spend their time together - so they could be rehomed separately. They are around two years old.

Snowley is a five-month-old kitten. She has now had her vet checks, been neutered and is ready for a home. She can be a little worried around younger children so an adult home or one with children who are 12+ would suit her best.

Tiny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Tiny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shrubs will be ready for his new home from next week, he is a large 12-year-old male cat. As he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) the RSPCA is looking for an indoor only home for him or one where he can have access to an enclosed catio for some fresh air.

Momo and Zella are a pair and really deserve to find a home soon as they have had a rough time recently.

Snowley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Snowley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They are now safe in the care of the RSPCA but the charity would love to get them settled into a home of their own soon. They are mum and daughter aged seven and three.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

Shrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Momo and Zella need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Momo and Zella need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.