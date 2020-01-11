Search

Advanced search

Cat with 'big personality' still waiting for home after nine weeks at rescue centre

11 January, 2020 - 09:00
Dulux, a rescue cat with a 'big personality', needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dulux, a rescue cat with a 'big personality', needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a cat who has been with them for more than nine weeks now.

Can you give Dulux a home? Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCan you give Dulux a home? Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When Dulux came to the charity, she was in a very poorly and neglected state but she recovered very quickly and staff say you wouldn't believe it was the same cat.

She has a big personality, is very friendly and "can also be a bit of a diva at times."

Risotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRisotto and Basmati need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA hopes the new year will bring her a new home and her own family.

If you think you can give Dulux the home she needs than please see the ways to get in touch at the end of this article.

Sushi and Orzo need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSushi and Orzo need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Sadly the new year has started with many sick and injured animals being found and so the branch hope to find good homes for the ones who are now fit and healthy.

Risotto and Basmati are guinea pig brothers aged around 15 months old. They have always lived together and are now ready to find a new home.

Zak needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkZak needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Another pair of male guinea pigs in the charity's care is Sushi and Orzo, aged nine months and three months. They will need a large enclosure to call home where they will have plenty of space to enjoy their life.

The adoption fee for a pair of guinea pigs is £20. This goes towards helping other animals at the rescue centre.

Lisa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLisa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

Zak and Lisa are a brother and sister pair who are around four years old. Lisa is the more confident of the pair and Zak is a little more shy around new people. They would be happiest in an adult home.

Tilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTilly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tilly and Tiny are currently at the cattery together but it's been noticed that they are very independent and don't choose to spend their time together - so they could be rehomed separately. They are around two years old.

Snowley is a five-month-old kitten. She has now had her vet checks, been neutered and is ready for a home. She can be a little worried around younger children so an adult home or one with children who are 12+ would suit her best.

Tiny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTiny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shrubs will be ready for his new home from next week, he is a large 12-year-old male cat. As he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) the RSPCA is looking for an indoor only home for him or one where he can have access to an enclosed catio for some fresh air.

Momo and Zella are a pair and really deserve to find a home soon as they have had a rough time recently.

Snowley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSnowley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They are now safe in the care of the RSPCA but the charity would love to get them settled into a home of their own soon. They are mum and daughter aged seven and three.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

Shrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShrubs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

Momo and Zella need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMomo and Zella need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

‘We agreed with Norwich in three minutes’ - How City won the race for Duda

Slovakian international midfielder Ondrej Duda is heading to Norwich City on loan Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

‘We agreed with Norwich in three minutes’ - How City won the race for Duda

Slovakian international midfielder Ondrej Duda is heading to Norwich City on loan Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

11 secrets to Norwich’s past hidden in plain sight

The stag above the Mango-T, the angel at the Royal Arcade and the George Birch Apothecary tile in the Norwich Lanes Credit: Archant

Cat with ‘big personality’ still waiting for home after nine weeks at rescue centre

Dulux, a rescue cat with a 'big personality', needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Parents angry no u-turn over disabled care changes despite extra government cash

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton. Pic: Neil Didsbury.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists