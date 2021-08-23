Petition launched as holiday park's Shell battle continues

Published: 2:44 PM August 23, 2021

Families in one Norfolk village have launched a petition after Shell announced plans to build a series of solar panels adjacent to their properties.

The petition started by Ellie Walker, named 'Save Bacton's Wild Meadow', aims to stop the fuel giant building on Seagull Field in Bacton and has been signed by 382 people.

It comes as Anna Hollis, who runs the nearby Castaways Holiday Park said she was "concerned" after a consultation with Shell did not address residents concerns over plans for the field.

Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture: MIKE PAGE - Credit: Archant

She said: "They met up with us saying how wonderful everything is going to be and they were going for new green energy.

"So we said 'well that's all good but where's it going?' and they said well on the field that's why we're contacting you, I just said 'you are joking aren't you?'.

"Their response was that they didn't think it would have an effect on us."

Ms Hollis said the park had sought legal help and objected to the plans alongside around 20 others, as well as backing Ms Walker's petition.

She added: "Shell claims it will do all planting to screen it off and make it look attractive, but we've been here 17 years and over the years we've learned nothing grows on the coast.

"To be quite honest this is a headache we can do without, with everything we had to go through last year with being shut for all this time because of Covid and then to find out we're having this stuff with Shell.

Bacton Gas Terminal. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant � 2007

"We've got local councillors and MPs involved to try and raise awareness , but it's nice that another Bacton resident has got off their backside and done the petition.

"It's just hoping and waiting now to try and gain momentum with everything."

Shell did not wish to comment on the consultation and petition, however in reaction to opposition, a Shell spokesperson said: “Our plans would be a small but important step to help self-generate electricity for the terminal direct from a renewable energy supply.

"We understand that people may have concerns which is why we have been talking to our neighbours to address any concerns and questions people may have, and to explain why we believe it is critical to help decarbonise the terminal."