News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family's tribute to 'lovely boy' as safety petition launched after drowning

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:06 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 5:07 PM June 22, 2021
Radek Gina, 20, has been named as the 20-year-old who drowned at Bawsey Pits on Wednesday, June 16.

The family of Radek Gina have called for safety improvements at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Denise Bradley/Facebook

The family of a "lovely boy" who drowned at a west Norfolk beauty spot have launched a petition demanding safety improvements.

Radek Gina, from Wisbech, died on Wednesday June 16 after getting into difficulty at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits.

The 20-year-old was the fourth person to drown at the former quarry, near King's Lynn, in less than a decade. 

Former College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn on June 16.

Radek Gina, from Wisbech, drowned after getting into difficulty at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Facebook

In the wake of Mr Gina's death, an array of flowers, photographs, messages and candles have been left at the shore.

And now family members have paid tribute to a "very popular lad" who had recently studied at the College of West Anglia to become a bricklayer. 

"Radek was was into everything you'd expect at that age," said his aunt, Violet Cunningham.

"He played football, he took on golf and snooker, and he was really into his cars. If he was not at home, he was at the snooker hall.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
  2. 2 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  3. 3 'We offered £20k over and still lost out': Frantic housing market revealed
  1. 4 Man denies causing death by careless driving on A47 in Norfolk
  2. 5 38 Norfolk schools and university named in students' accounts of sex abuse
  3. 6 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month
  4. 7 Why your phone might warn you of a 'terror attack' today
  5. 8 Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor
  6. 9 Norfolk set for dry week with temperatures to rise
  7. 10 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street

"He was always getting his hair cut as well, so when lockdown came around it was the end of the world!

Radek Gina

Tributes to Radek Gina left on the shoreline at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

"He was the oldest of six siblings and they all looked up to him. Radek set a really good example."

Mr Gina's grandmother, Dawn Cunningham, added: "He was a lovely boy who looked after himself, too.

"He was really well domesticated from a young age and very smart. You would never catch him looking scruffy."

The lakes at Bawsey are flooded sand quarries and, while the water may look inviting, temperatures plunge sharply in deeper areas.

Swimmers are therefore at risk of cold water shock, and obstacles below the surface may represent hidden dangers.

 

Radek Gina

Tributes to Radek Gina left on the shoreline at Bawsey Country Park - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors are told not to swim, with more 40 warning signs across the park and a warden patrolling the lakes.

But Mr Gina's family say that is not enough and, via a petition, are demanding change.

"We want to raise awareness about the dangers of going in the water," added Dawn Cunningham.

"Bawsey is totally unmanned and the safety measures they have got in place are not enough. They've got the signs but there needs to be more.

"We know he should not have been in the water and, really, he would know that. But over the years nothing has really changed."

To view the petition, visit change.org

Bawsey Country Park declined to comment.

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon