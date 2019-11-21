Search

Bin ends up at Norfolk beauty spot after 70-mile river journey

PUBLISHED: 08:45 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 21 November 2019

A Peterborough City Coincil bin has been found at Blakeney Point: Picture: Norfolk Coast National Trust

A Peterborough City Coincil bin has been found at Blakeney Point: Picture: Norfolk Coast National Trust

Archant

A council-owned litter bin has landed at Blakeney Point after apparently travelling 70 miles down a river and around the coast.

The bin, which is owned by Peterborough City Council, appeared at the site of England's largest seal colony on Wednesday, November 20.

It was found by Norfolk Coast National Trust, which said: "We think it's likely that it fell in the river Nene and made its way to us that way.

"We reckon it had heard about our seal pups and fancied a visit, however we're now unsure how it will get home."

Andy Coles, a councillor for Peterborough City Council, replied on Twitter saying that his colleague Chris Harper was "asking for any news about the missing bin from Brodsworth Road".

"I'm sure he'd be delighted to hear you'd found it," he said.

The Norfolk Coast National Trust has approached Peterborough City Council to make arrangements to return the bin.

