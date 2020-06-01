Search

Former theatre chief appointed Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 20:24 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:24 01 June 2020

Former Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive Peter Wilson has been appointed Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A former chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal has been named as the county’s vice lord-lieutenant.

Peter Wilson, MBE, who stood at the helm of the theatre for nearly a quarter of a century, has been named as deputy to Lord-Lieutenant Lady Philippa Dannatt.

In a letter announcing his appointment, she wrote: “I write to advise that Her Majesty The Queen has now approved the appointment of Peter Wilson, MBE, DL, as Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Norwich.

“I am sure you will join me in congratulating Peter on his appointment, effective from today’s date (June 1).”

Mr Wilson, of King’s Lynn, stood down from his role at the theatre in 1996, having joined in 1992.

He was made an MBE in 2000 for his services to theatre and in 2005 received a special award from Norfolk County Council for his contributions to the county’s creative industry.

On August 5, Lady Dannatt became the first female lord-lieutenant of Norfolk in the 471 year history of the role.

