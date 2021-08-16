News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family prepare for inquest into death of man with Down's syndrome at care home

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:30 AM August 16, 2021   
Peter Seaby, who died aged 63 while a resident at The Oaks and Woodcroft Care Home, in Mattishall in May 2018.

The siblings of a man with Down's syndrome who died at a Norfolk care home have described their brother as a "lovely fella", as an inquest into his death begins.

Peter Seaby, died in May 2018 while he was a resident at The Oaks and Woodcroft Care Home, in Mattishall.

The 63-year-old, who was born in northwest London and later moved to Leigh-on-Sea then Roydon near Diss, was moved into the home in November 2017 for a period of respite care.

Peter Seaby, who died aged 63 while a resident at The Oaks and Woodcroft Care Home, in Mattishall in May 2018.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Seaby's death will be investigated during the course of a two-week inquest which begins today (Monday, August 16).

Speaking ahead of the Inquest, Mick Seaby, Peter's brother said: “It’s over three years since Peter passed and left a huge hole in our lives and our hearts. We want the truth about his death."

Karen Seaby, Mr Seaby's sister added: "Peter was not only my brother but my best friend."

Miss Seaby, who was her brother's carer until he was moved into The Oaks added "Dad brought him up to be a gentleman, he opened doors for ladies, he was a lovely fella, it's a sad loss that he's gone."

Priya Singh, associate at Hodge Jones & Allen Solicitors, which is representing the Seaby family, said: “Peter’s death, and the circumstances of his death, have been an incredibly difficult experience for the Seaby family.

"Unfortunately, however, the death of a disabled person in a care home is not an uncommon event.

“Over the next two weeks, we will be pursuing a thorough and detailed examination of how and why Peter died."

The inquest into Mr Seaby's death is scheduled to last for two weeks and will take place at the Norwich Professional Development Centre, in Woodside Road.


