REVIEW: Peter Pan leaves audiences grining at the Marina Theatre

East Enders royalty Sid Owen (middle) plays the menacing villian Hook and the delightful Terry Gleed has channelled crown favourite Mr Smee (left).

Peter Pan has hit the stage at the Marina Theatre, Lowestoft in a performance which glistens with charisma, zest and character.

The performace carries wit and charm as well as classic pantomime tropes, infused with modern quips.

The classic tale of the free-spirited and mischievous young boy was selected as this year’s pantomime and left the audience on their feet, grinning from ear to ear.

Peter Pan boasts a diverse cast from panto favourites to soap stars and exciting new talents.

Eastenders royalty Sid Owen plays the menacing villain Hook, the delightful Terry Gleed has channelled crowd favourite Mr Smee and the charming Ian Parkin as Dame Able Mable.

The performance carries wit and charm as well as classic pantomime tropes, infused with modern quips.

Anthony Sahota, (pictured) who plays the character of Peter Pan in the production described the show as "magical".

Based on the original script by J M Barrie with adaption from Nick George, the show is riddled with double entendres as well as political affairs.

The show appeals to an audience of all ages, with modern music, topical jokes as well as an enagging interactive component.

The choreography, which was lead by Adam Ludwell, was athletic and nimble with the students of June Glennie School of Dance showing off their skill.

Anthony Sahota, who plays the character of Peter Pan in the production described the show as “magical”.

The classic tale of the free-spirited and mischievous young boy has come to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Mr Sahota said: “I believe that Peter Pan is the perfect story for this time of year, it is romantic and I think it brings people together.

“It is an amazing cast to work with, especially the kids in the show, I remember when I was a lost boy and looking up to the bigger actors and wanting to be like them,” he said.

The 24-year-old said the performance has gone from strength to strength since they opened on Saturday night.

He said: “I feel like the more we go on, the stronger we get.”

The performance, which is produced by Paul Holman and directed by Di Cooke incorporates sky-high acrobatics and computer generated projections bringing the classic story it into a modern time.

A special mention to the costume department, as every design was flawless, striking and perfectly suited to each character - especially in the final moments of the production.

Peter Pan will run until January 1, 2019 at the Marina theatre. Tickets can be purchased from the box office or online http://www.marinatheatre.co.uk/.