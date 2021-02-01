Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT

Published: 4:24 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM February 1, 2021

A former Norwich City player now working as a delivery driver said he was "totally unaware" his MOT had expired after he was caught driving without one.

Peter Mendham, 60, of Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, pleaded guilty to driving without a valid test certificate by post ahead of his hearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on February 1.

Neil Carr, prosecuting, said at 6.45pm on October 20, 2020, Mr Mendham used a Renault Master Van without a test certificate in force.

Mendham had written to the magistrates, saying: "Please find included my MOT, which expired on October 1.

"I sincerely apologise. I was totally unaware it had expired.

"The female who hit my van drove off without exchanging details, and this collision alluded me to the expired documentation."

Based on his means, chair of the bench Mr Candon fined him £120. He was also instructed to pay a £34 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £110.