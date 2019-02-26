Man died at home of haemorrhage due to drug and alcohol abuse, inquest hears
26 February, 2019 - 11:00
A 54-year-old man died at home of a haemorrhage after contracting Hepatitis C from “alcohol and intravenous drug abuse”, an inquest has heard.
Peter McCubbin was discovered at his home on Edinburgh Way in Thetford on November 1 last year, Norfolk Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.
Mr McCubbin, originally from London, was identified by a neighbour.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was erosive gastritis with gastro-intestinal haemorrhage due to cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol and intravenous drug abuse with a Hepatitis C infection.
A full inquest into Mr McCubbin’s death will be held on April 11 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
