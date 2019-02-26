Man died at home of haemorrhage due to drug and alcohol abuse, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A 54-year-old man died at home of a haemorrhage after contracting Hepatitis C from “alcohol and intravenous drug abuse”, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter McCubbin was discovered at his home on Edinburgh Way in Thetford on November 1 last year, Norfolk Coroner’s Court was told on Tuesday.

Mr McCubbin, originally from London, was identified by a neighbour.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was erosive gastritis with gastro-intestinal haemorrhage due to cirrhosis of the liver due to alcohol and intravenous drug abuse with a Hepatitis C infection.

A full inquest into Mr McCubbin’s death will be held on April 11 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.