Your chance to hear Joy Division albums played live

Lovers of the band Joy Division are in for a treat this weekend as "Peter Hook & The Light’s Joy Division: A Celebration” comes to Norwich.

The UEA LCR will host this celebration of the band's iconic "Unknown Pleasures" and "Closer" albums, on which Hook played bass, this Saturday, April 9.

The original “Joy Division: A Celebration” concerts were timed for the forty year anniversary, but have been pushed back due to covid.

Hook and his band will play “Unknown Pleasures” and “Closer” in full along with an opening set of New Order material to commemorate Ian Curtis’ continuing influence.

The events were also set to celebrate The Light’s 10th anniversary but will now come some twelve years from Hooky beginning his odyssey through both his bands’ back catalogues.

Joy Division’s allure and music remain strong in popular culture, holding a mass appeal to many.

The albums are played sequentially in track order, as Hook wants to respect "the inspiration and impact of the stunning debut album and the immaculately produced second."

“Unknown Pleasures” features “Disorder”, “Insight”, “New Dawn Fades”, and “She’s Lost Control” while “Closer”, considered “a start to finish masterpiece” by Pitchfork Media counts “Atrocity Exhibition”, “Heart And Soul” and “Twenty Four Hours” amongst its many highlights.

In addition to the albums, the concerts span the entirety of Joy Division’s rich but short career including early Warsaw material, tracks from the compilation LP “Still” to the final songs “Ceremony” and “In a Lonely Place” written by Joy Division which were to form New Order’s first single.

The second and final album by Joy Division, was released on July 18, 1980 on Factory, two months after the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis.

Tickets at https://www.ueaticketbookings.co.uk/ents/event/16477/