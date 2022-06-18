Gallery

Simon White, garden centre sales manager, in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, getting ready for their Rose Festival - Credit: Archant 2022

An annual rose festival now in its tenth year will be welcoming visitors across the weekend.

Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough is hosting a special event in celebration of its spectacular collection of flora.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Set within our breathtakingly beautiful gardens, the annual rose festival promises to be a truly spectacular celebration of everything rosy that the whole family can enjoy just as the roses are at their absolute best.

Simon White, gardens centre sales manager, in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, getting ready for their Rose Festival - Credit: Archant 2022

“All set within our beautiful rose gardens, visitors are able to enjoy the beautiful sights and fragrances of the gardens in full bloom.”

There be a variety of events taking place over the two days including tours, gardeners' question time, demonstrations, musical entertainment, and competitions.

The rose festival weekend runs from Saturday, June 18 (10am to 6pm) to Sunday, June 19 (10am to 5pm). Parking is free and there is no need to pre-book.

The 'Oxford Physic' rose, newly launched recently and on show in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, ready for their Rose Festival - Credit: Archant 2022

Tina Limmer, rose advisor, with some of the roses which will be on show at the rose festival at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough - Credit: Archant 2022

Luke Holmes, buyer and merchandiser, in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, getting ready for their Rose Festival - Credit: Archant 2022

Rose advisor, Tina Limmer, with the Rosamundi, a 12th century rose, in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, as they get ready for their Rose Festival - Credit: Archant 2022

Some of the staff in the gardens at Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough, as they get ready for their Rose Festival. From front, Luke Holmes, Tina Limmer, Amber Davies, Simon White (right), and Chris Heywood (back) - Credit: Archant 2022