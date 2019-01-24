Search

Tributes to a ‘wonderful’ army veteran who travelled the world

24 January, 2019 - 16:36
Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful” army veteran from Norwich, who has died aged 75.

Peter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David ArmstrongPeter Armstrong, who served in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment. Photo: David Armstrong

Peter Armstrong was born and raised in The Fine City, but spent his adult life travelling around the world with the military.

He served in the Royal Navy and the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment, before moving to South Africa to work in the lucrative gold mining industry.

Mr Armstrong’s nephew, David, 72, described him as an extremely generous individual, who helped him through some of his darkest moments.

He said: “Peter was the most wonderful and generous person on this planet, and the best brother you could ever hope to have.

“He never married and had no children, but was devoted to his family.”

Born in 1943, Mr Armstrong was one of seven siblings. He attended Earlham Junior School and Henderson Secondary School, where he enjoyed playing rugby.

In his younger years he was also a keen boxer and trained at the Norwich Lads Club, under the guidance of the late boxing legend Arthur “Ginger” Sadd.

At the age of 15 - after gaining an apprenticeship in plumbing - he joined the Royal Navy and spent the next five years travelling the world.

His nephew said: “He then followed in the footsteps of his father, becoming a solider in the 1st Royal Anglian Regiment and served two years in Germany.

“He was then in the Port of Aden during the 1960s on active service. He was honoured for saving the life of an officer while over there.”

After leaving the military, Mr Armstrong emigrated to South Africa to work in a gold mine and then on the railways.

He returned to Norfolk a decade later, living at Rupert Street in Norwich, before becoming an engineer.

As he approached retirement he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and became a resident at the Twin Oaks care home.

His nephew, who said he referred to Mr Armstrong as his brother due to their close relationship, said: “During his years of illness, he was always happy and optimistic. He will be sadly missed.”

Mr Armstrong died on January 11 this year.

His funeral takes place at 2pm on Wednesday, February 13 at the GreenAcres Colney burial park. Those who knew Mr Armstrong are welcome to attend.

