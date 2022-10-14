Veteran's pride at call-up for world cup

Pete Lauder from King's Lynn has been called up to the Scottish Wheelchair Rugby Squad - Credit: REF Benevolent Fund

A disabled RAF veteran has been called up to his nation's wheelchair rugby team.

Pete Lauder, 44, who represented the RAF Benevolent Fund at this summer’s Veteran Games, has been called up to the Scotland Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup squad.

Mr Lauder, who lives in Kings Lynn, served in the RAF for more than 20 years, before a medical retirement after which he went on to work for the NHS.

In the Veteran Games, which took place from May 29 to June 3 in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, he represented the RAF Benevolent Fund while competing in cross fit and swimming.

Mr Lauder, who was a Sergeant when he retired in 2020, set up the adaptive sports club at RAF Wyton, in Cambridgeshire, and for several years ran this alongside the work he did in the RAF.

Reacting to his call-up to the Scotland squad, he said: “At first, I was in shock, but then I felt elation and excitement. It is amazing, I feel super proud to represent Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing such an event as an athlete rather than a supporter and the buzz of competing, being with the rest of the squad and the excitement around our first game.”

Mr Lauder said taking part in the Veteran Games gave him a tremendous boost.

“I think it is the positivity and realising I can do things," he said. "Prior to veteran games I was doubting my abilities and the games helped combat this, allowing me to be more positive and push for selection to the World Cup squad.

“Preparations are going really well. I’m doing my own personal training in the wheelchair at the gym once/twice a week, involving sprints, shuttles, ball handling skills and stamina. I’m lucky that a PT at our gym is helping, along with the use of the local leisure centre.”

The wheelchair contest is taking place alongside the Rugby League World Cup, which starts in England this weekend.

Scotland's wheelchair team will take on Australia on October 31.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the air force's leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.