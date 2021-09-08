Tea room blooms again under new owners

Published: 2:51 PM September 8, 2021

Neil (left) and Kevin Andrews-Stott, who have re-opened Petals Team Room at Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

You might think anyone buying a business in the middle of lockdown was a few saucers short of the full tea set.

But the china cups haven't stopped clinking since the moment this tea room re-opened their doors.

Kevin and Neil Andrews-Stott fell in love with Petals Tea Room at Dersingham, near King's Lynn, the moment they walked in.

Waitress Diane Britton, with a to die for chocolate cake at Petals Tea Room in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We'd been looking for four years in London and up here," said Kevin. "But everything was too small or too dark."

Sunlight floods the shabby chic interior through whopping great windows. They added a few paintings, draped branches with suncatchers and coloured glassware, and Petals - which closed at the beginning lockdown - was ready to reopen when restrictions were lifted.

Savoy-trained chef Neil fired up the oven for his opening salvo of home-made cakes. Petals - which was popular with both locals and visitors under its previous owners - was soon bustling once more.

Petals Tea Room on the Manor Road in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"People are just really, really friendly up here," said Kevin, who moved from Mitcham in Surrey with his husband to make Petals bloom again. "They're so much more relaxed and easy-going.

"We make everything in the shop. Neil likes to experiment with the cakes, he likes to try different flavours.

"His sausage rolls are really popular, he can't seem to make enough of those."

Gluten-free and vegan choices are available, along with traditional high teas which range from £6.25 - £18.50.

Kevin Andrews-Stott's colourful glassware is also on sale as well as tea and cakes at Petals Tea Room in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Andrews-Stotts say they have been overwhelmed at how well their menu has gone down.

"We've got people who come in daily," said Neil. "We've got people who come in every week and we've got holidaymakers who come back regularly."

Kevin adds: "And we've got people whose dogs bring them back here as well."

Kevin Andrews-Stott in one of the colourful windows at Petals Team Room in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

As well as human treats, Petals stocks a range of doggy ones made locally and prides itself on being dog-friendly.

"Yes, of course you can bring your little dog in," responds Kevin to a woman calling to enquire about a reservation. "It's a hot day but don't worry. we've got some cool mats for them to lie on."

Petals is open from 10am - 4.30pm from Wednesday - Sunday at 61 Manor Road, Dersingham 01485 297250.



