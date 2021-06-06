News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prime Minister gifted Norfolk-based rescue goose for wedding

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:15 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 3:36 PM June 6, 2021
Barrie the goose will live out his days at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norwich.

Animal rights charity PETA has gifted a Norfolk-based rescue goose to newlyweds Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.

PETA said in honour of Prime Minister's wedding it arranged a "unique present" - a goose named Barrie.

The charity said Barrie, whose name is a hybrid of Boris and Carrie, was rescued from slaughter and will now live out his days "in peace", with other geese and ducks, at Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Frettenham.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “Geese are loyal birds who are fiercely protective of their partners and offspring.

"So it seems fitting that the Prime Minister and Ms Symonds’ joyous occasion would coincide with the joy that Barrie the goose is experiencing thanks to his newfound freedom.

The gift is part of a campaign to ban foie gras with more than 33,000 PETA supporters joining the call.

PETA said the government has previously declared its intention to limit the trade in foie gras post-Brexit.

The director said: “We hope the gift will inspire Britons to spare other geese by refusing to eat their flesh – and by joining the campaign to ban foie gras in the UK.”

Norwich News

