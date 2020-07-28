Owner appealing for help to find missing tortoise

Scooby the tortoise has been missing from his Downham Market home since Tuesday, July 14. Picture: Sarah Fox Archant

The devastated owner of a tortoise who has been missing for two weeks is appealing for help to find him.

Scooby went missing from his Broomhill home in Downham Market on Tuesday, July 14 after he escaped from his new enclosure.

His owner Sarah Fox said he has been missing for around three weeks before and was found more than half a mile away near Wimbotsham.

She believes Scooby, who is described as hand sized and well camouflaged, could be on the lookout for a female.

He went missing a day before his owner was due to ‘tortoise proof’ the garden and a day after the adjacent potato field was harvested.

Scooby is microchipped and Ms Fox is asking anyone who finds a tortoise to pick it up and contact a local vet.

She added: “They are real escape artists and can move surprisingly fast. They are great climbers too. They need to be kept secure until delivery to owner or vet.”

Contact Ms Fox on 01366 381279.