Copperfield movie shot in Norfolk opens London Film Fest

PUBLISHED: 10:21 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 17 July 2019

The filming of David Copperfield is taking place at The Purfleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A Dickensian classic partly filmed in Norfolk will open a top film festival.

Armando Iannucci's Personal History of David Copperfield, described as a fresh take on the novel, will be shown at the London Film Festival, which gets under away on Tuesday, October 2.

It stars Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Ben Wishaw, Peter Capaldi and Hugh Lawrie.

Crowds lined the streets last summer when scenes were shot in King's Lynn.

Parts of the town's waterfront were transformerd into a Victorian harbour scene.

Boats bobbed in the Purfleet, while fisherwomen sorted the catch and merchants rolled barrels and horse drawn carts clip-clopped to and fro.

The derelict probation offices were boarded up with make-shift shopfronts advertising scull and pump makers and carpenters.

The Dickens adaptation, due for release in 2019, also includes scenes shot in Angel Hill at Bury St Edmunds and at Weybourne beach.

It chronicles the life of protagonist David Copperfield, from Charles Dickens' eighth novel, from his childhood to his later life as a successful author.

