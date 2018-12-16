Person treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire in Norwich

Firefighters were called to a cooker fire in Clifton Street, Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

A person needed medical treatment after a kitchen fire at a Norwich home.

Firefighters were called to Clifton Street, off Old Palace Road, in Norwich at 6.30pm on Sunday (December 16).

The cooker fire was out before the crews from Earlham and Carrow arrived and nobody needed to be rescued.

But the East of England Ambulance Service did have to treat a person who had suffered suspected smoke inhalation.