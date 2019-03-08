Person hurt after vehicle overturns in crash

Police were called to a crash on the B1110 in Norfolk. PIC: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A person has been treated after a vehicle overturned in Norfolk.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were called out to a crash involving two vehicles on the B110 at Wood Norton, near to Guist.

The crash, which happened just after 7.20am, left one of the vehicles overturned.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they attended the incident along with the ambulance service.

The spokesman said one of the casualties has been treated for minor injuries.

The road was blocked following the crash.

