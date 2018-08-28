Search

Person treated by ambulance service following building fire in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:38 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 19 January 2019

A person was treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Acle. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

One person has been treated by the ambulance service following a building fire in Norfolk.

Fire crews from Acle, Great Yarmouth and Carrow were called to reports of a fire at a property in The Street, Acle at just before 4.20am today (Saturday, January 19).

The fire was extinguished before the fire brigade arrived.

However one person was handed into the care of the ambulance service.

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Reepham was called to smoke seen in Main Road, Billingford at just before 6.40am today (January 19).

However, this turned out to be a false alarm with no incident found.

Firefighters from Mundesley were also called to assist the ambulance service in North Walsham at 7.20am today (January 19) but were later stood down.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

