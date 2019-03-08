Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash

Two appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended the crash on Holt Road along with the police and ambulance service. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

One person was trapped in a car after a two-vehicle collision in north Norfolk.

Two appliances from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the crash along with the police and ambulance service.

The incident happened between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a BMW 3 Series at 3.45pm on Sunday, August 25 at Holt Road, in Letheringsett.

Fire crews used small gear to assist with the release of a person from a vehicle and then provided casualty care.

The road was partially blocked while the emergency services worked to recover the vehicles.

The ambulance service were on the scene.