Person trapped after crash involving car and lorry

The scene of the crash on Potash Lane, Eye. Picture: Sophie Smith Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after being trapped in her car following a serious crash on an industrial estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Air Ambulance was also called to the crash at Potash Lane in Eye. Picture: Sophie Smith The Air Ambulance was also called to the crash at Potash Lane in Eye. Picture: Sophie Smith

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash between a car and a lorry outside Michaels Mowers Ltd on Potash Lane in Eye after they were called at around 11am.

The woman, who was freed from her car by the fire service, is understood to have suffered serious injuries.

Suffolk Police have shut the road at the junction with the B1077 and the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews from Debenham and Stradbroke are in attendance along with a Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from Diss.

The ambulance service and the air ambulance were also on scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 11.07am with reports of a collision in Potash Lane, Eye.

“We sent one ambulance, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. A woman was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”