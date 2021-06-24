Person taken to hospital after being rescued from boat

Published: 10:35 AM June 24, 2021

One person was transported to the James Paget Hospital after emergency services were called to Thurne

One person has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a boat rescue in a Norfolk village.

An ambulance and fire crews were called to The Staithe in Thurne.

Crews from Martham, Great Yarmouth and Carrow attended shortly before midnight to assist with removing a casualty from a boat.

The ambulance service had earlier arrived around 11pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent an ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital for further care."



