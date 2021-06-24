Person taken to hospital after being rescued from boat
Published: 10:35 AM June 24, 2021
One person has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a boat rescue in a Norfolk village.
An ambulance and fire crews were called to The Staithe in Thurne.
Crews from Martham, Great Yarmouth and Carrow attended shortly before midnight to assist with removing a casualty from a boat.
The ambulance service had earlier arrived around 11pm on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent an ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital for further care."
