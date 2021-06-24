News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Person taken to hospital after being rescued from boat

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:35 AM June 24, 2021   
One ambulance worker said they had been waiting since the weekend to book a test. Photo: Archant

One person was transported to the James Paget Hospital after emergency services were called to Thurne - Credit: Archant

One person has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a boat rescue in a Norfolk village.

An ambulance and fire crews were called to The Staithe in Thurne.

Crews from Martham, Great Yarmouth and Carrow attended shortly before midnight to assist with removing a casualty from a boat.

The ambulance service had earlier arrived around 11pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We sent an ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital for further care." 


You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor seating at Sara's Tearooms, in Great Yarmouth, and Old Mill Café Bar, in Wroxham.

Food and Drink

11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Norfolk Live

Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus