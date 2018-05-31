Person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 16:51 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 17 July 2020
Archant Norfolk
A person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.
Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and fire crews were called to Marsh Road in Terrington St Clement after a crash between a car and a transit van on Friday afternoon.
Two people were treated at the scene and one person was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further treatment.
Fire appliances from Terrington and King’s Lynn, who were on scene at 12.23pm, released passengers using hydraulic rescue equipment and made the scene safe.
An EEAST spokesman said: ”We sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.
“We treated two patients and transferred one patient to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care and treatment.”
The road was blocked as crews dealt with the incident but was cleared.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.