Motorist taken to hospital following four-car crash

Emergency services responded following a four-car crash on George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google Images Archant

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on a busy road.

Four cars were involved in a collision on the A145 George Westwood Way at Beccles at about 4.40pm on Tuesday, February 25, with the road being subsequently closed for more than an hour.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service all attended the scene, with firefighters assisting a casualty from one of the vehicles.

Paramedics assessed four people at the scene of the crash, with one person taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to George Westwood Way, near to the Morrisons store at Beccles, at 4.40pm following a four-vehicle collision.

"The road was blocked following the crash between a Suzuki Alto, a Ford Mondeo Zetec, a Ford Ka and a Renault Laguna.

"With the vehicles being recovered, the road was shut at the Morrisons roundabout, eventually reopening at 6.30pm."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that a crew from Bungay fire station, one from Beccles fire station and a crew from Lowestoft South fire station were alerted to a road traffic collision in Beccles at 4.48pm.

The brigade spokesman said: "One person was assisted from one of the vehicles and was handed into the care of the ambulance service."

The crews had left the scene by 5.06pm.

An ambulance service spokesman added: "We were called shortly before 5pm.

"We sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle.

"We assessed four people and transferred one patient to James Paget Hospital."