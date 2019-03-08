Person in serious condition after medical emergency in family home

Emergency services were called to a house on Bracondale, Norwich, after a person suffered a cardiac arrest on October 24, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

A person is in a serious condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in a family home.

Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service trust were called to the house on Bracondale in the Lakenham area of Norwich just after 12.30pm on Thursday, October 24.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called at 12.33pm with reports of a cardiac arrest in Bracondale, Norwich.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious condition."

One crew of firefighters from Carrow fire station helped the officers and paramedics after being called out just after 12.50pm.

An air ambulance rapid response road vehicle was also called out just before 1pm.

A neighbour said that a family lived in the house.