Casualty treated for burns after house fire

PUBLISHED: 23:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 23:31 27 March 2020

Barnwell Road in Gaywoo, King's Lynn. Pic: Google Street View.

A person was treated for burns after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Barnwell Road in Gaywood, King’s Lynn at just after 10.20pm on Friday, March 27.

Three crews from King’s Lynn went to the house.

One person was treated for burns by an ambulance crew, with firefighters helping with the first aid.

The firefighters used hose reel jets to put out the flames.

They also used a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.

The incident was under control by just before 10.45pm.

